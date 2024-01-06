Crowd picks up at the 47th Chennai book fair

CHENNAI: The 47th Chennai book fair, hosted by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South Asia (BAPASI) at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, saw an increase in visitors on Saturday. This year's book fair features one thousand booths offering books across all categories.

The organisers said that since the fair is often held around the Pongal holidays in January, which helps to draw more book lovers to the event.

"The number of visitors at the fair has increased in huge numbers from Saturday morning. And it has led to an increased sale on Saturday. Last year, more than 10 lakh people visited the stalls and we expect that the number would increase more than last year as the fair which was held for 15 days last year is held for 19 days this year," said BAPASI Secretary, S K Murugan.

"Pongal holidays, weekends, and other holidays will increase the number of bibliophiles visiting the stores. There will be more new stocks which will be brought on Monday," he added.

On the inaugural day of the fair, the number of visitors at the stalls were less due to the rains, said a source from the organising team.

"Social justice books are mostly found in the book fair. This year the organisers have made everything perfectly without any drawbacks," said V Rajesh, a visitor at the fair.

The book lovers also feel that the collection is better when compared to last year and there is a new collection of books in all genres.

"There is a huge collection of books in all the genres. Apart from that there are more activity-based books than the previous year and overall the collection is better than the last year," said V Santhosh, another visitor.