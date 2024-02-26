CREDAI to conduct property exhibition from March 8

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India – Chennai Chapter (CREDAI Chennai) will conduct 16th edition property and real estate exhibition (FAIRPRO 2024) from March 8 to 10 at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.

"This year, FAIRPRO will showcase homes starting from Rs. 15 Lakhs to Rs. 15 Crores from more than 75 CREDAI developers. Also, 8 banks would be offering attractive home loans. Incidentally, CREDAI Chennai enjoys a whopping 82.6% market share in the residential market in terms of the number of units sold," S Sivagurunathan, President, CREDAI Chennai, said.

Aslam Packeer Mohamed, Convenor of FAIRPRO 2024, said that the industry employs over 60 million people.

"This year, we expect over 50,000 visitors to participate, thus driving the demand for other allied sectors such as construction, finance, consumer goods and others."

Over 200 projects showcasing 32.5 million square feet of apartment space, 0.25 million square feet of commercial space, and 325 acres of plots will be available during FAIRPRO. State Bank of India, who is the title sponsor of the event, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, LICHFL, and Tata Capital will participate in the exhibition.

P Kruthivas, Secretary of FAIRPRO 2024 said that property prices are rising due to an increase in construction material and labor costs while unsold inventory is at the lowest compared to the last 5 years.