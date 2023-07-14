CREDAI, SRM Easwari College sign MoU to foster knowledge exchange

CHENNAI: Chennai division of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) and SRM Easwari Engineering College entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering knowledge sharing, promoting internships, facilitating collaborative projects, and nurturing the growth of aspiring civil engineers.

A CREDAI statement said that the MoU was officially exchanged between S Sridhar, Vice President CREDAI National South Zone, and R Shivakumar, Chairman, Easwari Engineering College. S Sivagurunathan, President CREDAI Chennai, said “we are delighted to join hands with SRM Easwari Engineering College to empower and equip young minds with the necessary skills and knowledge required to excel in the construction industry.”