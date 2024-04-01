Creativity to fore as night markets celebrate community experience

CHENNAI: Night markets, a popular concept in many Asian countries, are outdoor gatherings featuring stalls selling various items like food, clothing, and crafts. People enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and exploring new foods and unique products. While night markets are established in some Indian metros, the concept is gradually gaining popularity in Chennai. Backyard in Adyar will host a ‘Night Market’ on April 6 from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Akshaya, the founder of Backyard, describes the upcoming event as a pop-up market to promote handmade goods and creative ideas. “Traditionally, night markets are flea markets that operate throughout the night, providing a platform for local brands to showcase their art. Backyard has been supporting small handmade businesses and passion projects for some time, and the upcoming event will feature 30 local brands. These brands offer inspiring art, innovative home decor, sustainable fashion, freshly baked food, upcycled accessories, and more,” Akshaya tells DT Next.

Hand embroidered leaves

She suggests this is a great way to spend a Saturday night and foster the local art scene in Chennai beyond just clubs. “The event aims to cater to all age groups, providing a platform for conversations between buyers, sellers, and artists alike. Considering Eid, attendees can break their fast and visit the market,” she adds. You can find passionate makers, artists of all kinds, quirky creators, small business owners, and passionate side hustlers at Backyard’s Night Market.

The upcoming market features an exciting lineup of brands, including kolam on shirts, quirky crochet plushies, art prints, fabric notebooks, summer-style popsicles, kolam pottery and ceramics, crop tops and summer shirts, sequin brooches, artsy postcards, stickers, upcycled textile accessories and more. This will be the second edit of the night market hosted by Backyard, to ensure that artists profit from their participation and have opportunities for bulk orders and collaborations with brands.

A few months ago, Adara collaborated with Sorrel Gardens in Injambakkam to host night markets. Reflecting on the event, Biju Jayadevan, the founder of Adara, noted the growing popularity of night markets in Chennai and across the country. “In places like Thailand or the Philippines, vendors line the streets throughout the night, creating a vibrant flea market atmosphere. However, in Chennai, we’ve adapted the concept differently. Sorrel Gardens is a beautiful nursery, and hosting a night market there was a lovely experience. The ambience is charming, surrounded by abundant greenery and plants,” says Biju.

Fabric Notebooks that will be on display at Backyard

According to her, night markets offer a convenient shopping experience. “Another aspect is that people can finish their day’s work, relax for a while, and then venture out for a drive to visit the night market. We catered to everyone at the Sorrel night market. We had pocket-friendly and eco-friendly stalls along with one or two luxury brands,” she adds.

Biju reminisces about the enthusiasm shown by both vendors and attendees. “The venue was excellent, and the ambience was fantastic - filled with fun and excitement. People are seeking ways to spend their weekends, and apart from other social gatherings, events like this provide a great opportunity to socialise, meet new people, and discover local brands. I believe it’s just a matter of time before the night market scene catches up in the city. I hope to see more night markets in Chennai, supporting and showcasing small businesses.”