Crafting luxury inspired by nature and tradition: The story of Lotus Arts de Vivre

CHENNAI: In a world of luxury lifestyle brands, one name that stands out for its exceptional blend of art, nature, and craftsmanship is Lotus Arts de Vivre. Established in 1988 by the visionary couple, Rolf von Bueren and Helen von Bueren, this brand has carved a niche for itself by creating exquisite and distinctive pieces of jewellery, home decor, and accessories. As they showcase their latest collection at Apparao Galleries in the city, Rolf von Bueren shares with DT Next about the brand’s origins, creative processes, and commitment to sustainability.

Excerpts from the interview.

Lotus Arts de Vivre is celebrated for its unique and exquisite creations. What sets your brand apart from others in the industry?

What truly distinguishes Lotus Arts de Vivre is our unwavering commitment to design excellence. We embark on a global journey in pursuit of crafting treasures that resonate deeply with individuals. We understand and cater to the human desire for exclusivity and rarity, resulting in designs that effortlessly blend cultural richness with contemporary elegance. Furthermore, we continuously adapt our creations to meet the needs and preferences of the modern, youthful demographic, ensuring our pieces are both intuitive and user-friendly.





Mahogany Bowl with Zebra head

Your designs often incorporate natural elements like rare gemstones and wood. Could you share insights into the creative process behind your pieces?



When we acquire natural materials, we do so with a clear design vision in mind. Whether it’s a piece of wood or any other element, we envisage the final design from the outset. Our approach is akin to recycling, where materials transform — much like wood, which has three distinct phases: when it’s alive, when it’s deceased, and when it’s burnt. We primarily source wood from Japan, where each wood type is believed to possess a unique spirit. However, the supply of these materials has dwindled significantly. Each material necessitates the expertise of a specialist, whether it’s wood, shells, or any other component. By leveraging a wide range of materials, we create designs that are challenging for competitors to replicate. We are privileged to operate in Asia, where we have access to diverse natural resources, a true blessing in our creative journey.

Sustainability and ethical sourcing have become paramount in the luxury industry. How does Lotus Arts de Vivre address these aspects in your creations?

I concur that sustainability is a pressing concern in the luxury industry. Many luxury brands rely heavily on synthetic materials, which is a cause for concern. For instance, the mother of pearl leaves we used for pearl creations has decreased in size over time. The disappearance of such materials is worrisome. While striving for sustainability, we grapple with rising material costs. We are committed to making our practices as sustainable as possible.

Abalone Shell with Silver Crab

Over the years, Lotus Arts de Vivre has garnered a global following. What challenges and opportunities have you encountered during the brand’s international expansion?



The immediate challenge has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Our longstanding customers and admirers are ageing, and their purchasing patterns have changed. The younger generation favours online and media platforms. We are fortunate to exhibit in Chennai, providing customers with a unique and immersive experience. Our ability to adapt to changing times has been vital to our survival. As one of the last producers of luxury goods in our category, we hold firm to the principle that people seek items that others do not possess

Nautilus Shell Rabbit Bowl

India holds a special place in your heart. Has India's rich art history and craftsmanship inspired your work?



India has indeed played a significant role in influencing our work. The country’s rich art history and diverse crafts have been a profound source of inspiration. From the Far East to Mongolia, Japan, and Indonesia, religious inspirations from India have left an indelible mark. India’s proximity to our base allows us to explore and appreciate its unique artistry and crafts. Unfortunately, many of these crafts are dwindling at an alarming rate, often without adequate government support. In contrast, Thailand offers robust government backing for the arts. India’s exceptional artistry continues to captivate us, making each visit a remarkable journey of discovery.

