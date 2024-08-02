Couple leave bag behind for breakfast, creates flutter at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai airport following abandoned baggage found in the domestic departure terminal on Friday.

On Friday morning the security officials in the T1 terminal of the Chennai airport noticed a black colour baggage unclaimed on a trolley for a long time.

The officers checked with the passengers who were near the trolley but the baggage belonged to nobody there.

Soon the airport manager was informed and announcements were made to collect the baggage from the departure terminal but even after several announcements, nobody came to collect the baggage.

Later the bomb squad was alerted to check whether explosives were inside the baggage.

Meanwhile when the bomb squad was about to arrive at the spot a couple tried to take the baggage with them.

They were stopped by the CISF and during the inquiry, it was found that the baggage belonged to the couple.

The officers checked the baggage and found it had only some clothes. The couple was about to board the flight to Tuticorin and they misplaced the baggage and went to have breakfast inside the airport premises.

The officers warned the couple for being careless in the airport and let them go.