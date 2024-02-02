Cops search for man who sexually abused girls in Tiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: City police have launched search for a yet-to-be-identified man who allegedly used a class 4 boy to lure girls from his class and sexually assaulted the children at the terrace of an apartment in Thiruvanmiyur.

Police said that at least three girls in the age group of 7-10 were sexually assaulted by the man.

One of the victims’ parent filed a complaint with the Neelankarai All Women Police Station and a case was registered.

Several days prior to January 30, the three girls were taken to an apartment terrace by a Class 4 boy, who allegedly gave them chocolates to accompany him.

The girls were sexually abused by the accused in the terrace. It was said the boy did so at the behest of the man and police also probing the girls.

A case has been registered under the Pocso Act and three special teams formed to trace the culprit.