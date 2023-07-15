Cops help 81-yr-old get back shop docus

CHENNAI: The city police came to the aid of an 81-year-old who could not get back the original documents of his fruit shop in Koyambedu market despite repaying the loan amount to the finance firm, as one of his sons refused to sign documents.

Radhakrishnan (81) of Jayalakshmi Nagar in Koyambedu sent an email complaint to the Commissioner on July 10, alleging cruelty by his youngest son, Sathish, and wife.

When the Deputy Commissioner (Koyambedu) visited his residence, Radhakrishnan said his fourth son, Sathish, was running his shop at the fruits market for several years. Sathish pledged the shop’s documents to avail Rs 25 lakh loan in in 2017.

As the private firm put the shop on auction after cheque bounced, Radhakrishnan repaid the outstanding amount of Rs 24.14 lakh. All in the family except Sathish signed the documents, due to which the documents remained with the firm. Radhakrishnan alleged that Sathish also threatened and demanded Rs 10 lakh from him.

When officials went to the firm, the manager said all those who signed at the time of obtaining the loan have to sign while getting back the documents. As Sathish did not sign, the documents are kept in custody, he said.

After police intervened, the firm obtained legal advice from their head office and handed over the documents to the 81-year-old man on Friday.