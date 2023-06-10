Cop makes transperson break pumpkin on road ‘to end mishaps’, shifted

CHENNAI: A traffic policeman with the city police has been withdrawn from duty after he engaged a transperson to break pumpkins on Maduravoyal-Vanagaram road to ‘ward off evil omen’ and reduce road accidents after a recent spate of accidents on the road. The city police clarified that the officer acted in an individual capacity.

Police sources said that the traffic sub-inspector Palani had taken the transperson in a police vehicle and made her break pumpkins on the road after following rituals, allegedly to reduce road accidents.

Palani seems to have repeated the act at more than one spot on the road.

Responding to the incident, a senior official with city police clarified that Palani had acted in an individual capacity and his behaviour did reflect the department’s functioning.

“It’s a case of well-intended but a totally avoidable act by an officer who took his personal belief too far. In a momentary lapse of judgment, he failed to differentiate between his personal and professional behaviour. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police believes in only rational and scientific analysis and study of the causes and remedies for accidents and is committed to time-tested and innovative good practices,” the official stated.

Palani has been withdrawn from traffic duty and posted at control room.