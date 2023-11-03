"I will continue my bike stunts," says TTF Vasan after coming out on bail

CHENNAI: Popular Youtuber and bike racer TTF Vasan said, that he will continue his bike stunts through international license or appeal against the suspension of his driving license, after he was released on bail from Puzhal Central prison, Chennai.

"The 10 year suspension of my driving license is not fair, it doesn't seems like an reformative action, but to ruin my life", Vasan aggrieved.

However, Transport department has responded that he can't drive even if he possesses an international driving license.

Vasan refused the accusation that he is a bad inspiration to the youths and questions parents why letting their kids to drive bike without license.

"I weeped when my driving license was suspended more than when my hand fractured," said Vasan after his release on bail.

On September 17, it is reported that TTF Vasan was on a road trip. On the way of his road trip he performed bike stunts which turned into a near fatal accident at Chennai - Vellore Highway near Damal, Kanchipuram. Fortunately, he was protected by imported helmet and race suits, however his hand was fractured.

The Kancheepuram district police booked Vasan under sections 279, 308 and 336 of IPC and 184,188 of Motor Vehicle act and remanded him under judicial custody.

The transport department also disqualified the driving license of TTV Vasan till October 5, 2033 for overspeeding and rash driving.

The Madras High Court on November 1, granted bail to Vasan on condition to appear before police station concerned on every working days for three weeks.