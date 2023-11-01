Commuters face hardships due to EMUs cancellation

CHENNAI: The commuters were put to suffer in southern Suburbs of Chennai on Tuesday due to the cancellation of Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu EMUs for MRTS extension works.

A total of 55 EMUs were cancelled for a duration of five hours and a few express trains like Vaigai and Pallavaram were operated only till Tambaram.

Even though metro services were increased due to the cancellation of trains, it was no help to passengers from areas like Tambaram and Chromepet as the areas doesn’t have metro connectivity. Though the MTC services were also increased, the commuters said that most of the buses operated were deluxe buses and the ticket fare was high. The deluxe doesn’t allow women to travel free.

The passengers, who got down from express trains at Tambaram railway station, said the auto drivers increased the fare.

Dinesh, a commuter from Chromepet, said he couldn’t reach the workplace on time due to unavailability of time. He added that railways should carry out maintenance works on Sundays as is it is usually done.