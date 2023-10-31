Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU partially suspended; CMRL to operate more trains

CHENNAI: As part of the MRTS phase 2 extension project between Velachery and St. Thomas Mount railway stations, engineering and maintenance works are being carried out where steel girders are being installed.

This project had been shelved for about 13 years, according to reports.

To facilitate the engineering works, more than 50 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section have been cancelled by Southern Railway.

Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU trains from 10.20 AM to 2.45 PM have been completely suspended, reports added.

However, no changes have been made to the express train schedule.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced to operate additional train services on October 31.

As per the CMRL’s official intimation, in blue line from Wimco Nagar depot metro station to Airport metro station, the service will be operated from 8 am till 8 pm in 6 minutes interval.

Similarly, in the same blue line, from Alandur metro station to Washermenpet metro station, the trains will ply from 5 pm to 8 pm in a 3 minutes interval.

In the case of the green line, from Alandur metro station to Central metro station, the trains will be operated from 8 am to 8 pm in a 6 minutes interval.

And, from Central metro station to St Thomas metro station and similarly from Airport metro station to Central metro station, the trains will be operated in a 12 minutes interval from 8 am to 8pm, stated the official note.

With inputs from Bureau.