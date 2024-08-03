College students hurl stones at EMU train near Saidapet railway station

CHENNAI: Two groups of college students clashed with each other near Saidapet railway station on Friday in which one group hurled stones at one of the coaches, aiming at the other group.

One of the stones allegedly broke a glass pane on the train window and two passengers suffered minor injuries.

A video clip of the incident went viral after which Government Railway Police (Mambalam) registered a case.

After a search, Police traced three students - identified as Kannan, Velavan and Haran, all students of Pachaiyappas college. Police also seized a knife from them.

They were arrested and later let off on station bail. Search is on for two other students, police said.

Police investigations revealed that the clash pertained to the "route thala" rivalry among the college students.