College student drowns in swimming pool at Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student who went swimming with his friends at a private pool in Maraimalai Nagar in the city drowned on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Karthik Reddy, a student at a private university in Kattankulathur, on the outskirts of the city.

Karthik had gone with his friends to the swimming pool in Maraimalai Nagar, near his university. When he went underwater and didn't resurface for a while, his friends rescued him and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

His body has been sent to the hospital's mortuary for further investigation. Maraimalainagar police have registered a case and are probing the incident.