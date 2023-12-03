Collector inspects cyclone preparedness in district

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu district collector inspected places under risk of flooding because of the looming cyclone. He assured residents that all the arrangements have been made and people need not worry about the heavy rains.

Following the Michaung cyclone, an orange alert has been issued to the Chengalpattu district. On Saturday the collector AR Rahul Nadh visited the Chrompet GH and several places in the Tambaram corporation limit and checked preparatory works handling the impact of the cyclone. The collector said 290 flood relief camps have been set up in the district and the rescue team is kept ready in all the places. Separate teams have been formed to remove the trees and lamp posts that fall off by the impact of the cyclone.

The electricity board has also kept thousands of spare lamp posts and hundreds of transformers are ready. The collector said that people need not worry about the cyclone and everything will be under control and urged the public to avoid visiting water bodies during the downpour and cyclone. He also urged the medical officers to ensure that the government hospitals are put on disaster ready mode with adequate stocks of drugs.