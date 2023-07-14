CMWSSB toll free & office number not to be functional on Saturday

CHENNAI: The toll free and head office number of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will not be functional on Saturday due to the maintenance work.

Due to BSNL website maintenance work, the official metro water board 044 - 28451300, and toll free 1916 and 144420 will be interrupted from 3 pm to 12 am tomorrow.

However, other online services will be functional as usual, including complaint cells, noted the release.

For emergency cases to resolve issues such as drinking water and sewage overflow in the area, people can reach out to 044 - 4567 4567 to raise complaints.

It will be addressed at the earliest.