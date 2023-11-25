CMRL wraps awarding tender for corridor 5

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has finished awarding tender for the corridor 5 construction of underground (UG06) to Tata Projects Limited at the cost of Rs 1,817 crore.

For the JICA funding project, with as many as 24 packages, the construction of underground stations and tunnels will be done from Kolathur Junction to Nadhamuni, with as many as five stations.

The stations to be constructed in the stretch are; Kolathur Junction metro station, Srinivasa Nagar metro station, Villivakkam metro station, Villivakkam bus terminus metro station and Villivakkam MTH Road metro stations.

As per officials at CMRL, the Letter of Authorisation (LOA) for the project was signed on September 11 and the commencement of the construction began on October 16.

"The duration date for the project that is corridor 5 (UG06) is 1,395 days. The completion of construction of stations and tunnels are expected to be completed by August 2027," said an official.

Meanwhile, for the underground construction, four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) have been deployed. The TBMs have been named as; Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham and Neidhal.

"Although it is subject to change, the tunnel launching of the first TBM is likely by December 2024 tentatively, "added the official.