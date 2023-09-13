CMRL signs contract worth Rs 4,000 crore for constructing 12 underground stations

CHENNAI: For the construction of 12 underground stations in all three corridors of phase 2 metro rail, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday, signed a contract with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for Rs 4,058 crore.

Meanwhile, this is the first contract being signed for corridor 5 by CMRL.

As per the press note from the department, a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued on June 20 for corridor 3 for Rs 1730.60 crore, Rs 1461.97 for corridor 4 and Rs 865.63 crore for corridor 5. The combined value of all the three works has been estimated at Rs 4058.20 crore.

All three packages are funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"The scope of three packages involves the construction of 12 full underground metro stations and four underground metro station works other than diaphragm wall from Kilpauk Metro to Taramani, "stated the circular.

The contract agreement was signed in the presence of MA Siddique, managing director of CMRL and T Archunan, Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) – director (projects), CMRL and Kamalakara Reddy- chief project manager, M/s Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.