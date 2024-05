CMRL ridership dips to 80.87 lakh passengers in April

CHENNAI: Seeing a dip from the previous month, about 80.87 lakh passengers travelled on Chennai Metro Rail in April, while 86.82 passengers travelled in March.

According to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), from March, the passenger ridership in April had dipped by 5.95 lakh. Meanwhile, recording a highest single-day ridership, 3.24 lakh passengers travelled on April 8.

Also, the ridership from the beginning of the year has been 84.63 lakh in January, 86.15 lakh passengers in February and 86.82 lakh passengers in March.

Further, CMRL press note detailed that in April, 33.23 lakh passengers used travel card, 13.63 lakh used National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), 1.88 lakh passengers used online QR, 2.18 lakh passengers used static QR, 19.58 lakh passengers used paper QR and 3.76 lakh passengers used Paytm.

Additionally, 3.55 lakh passengers have used Whatsapp ticketing service, 2.26 lakh passengers used PhonePe, 11,808 used Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), 61,976 used token tickets and 4,285 commuters used group ticketing.

To boost ridership, CMRL offers a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe).

Passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm also.