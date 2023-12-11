CMRL resumes phase II metro construction works

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has resumed its phase II construction at all locations after Cyclone Michaung lashed the city last week. The dewatering work was initiated immediately by the respective contractors and the subsequent work is already in progress, said CMRL officials.

As the heavy rainfall inundated Chennai city on December 3, the regions, both elevated and underground metro construction sites too were flooded.

Though the dewatering was simultaneously carried out, most sites remained largely drenched in rainwater to carry out construction.

Speaking about resuming works, T Archunan, Director (Projects) said, "After dewatering, the road restoration works were immediately carried out in major locations, including Madhavaram, Sholinganallur and Perumbakkam. Contractors like RVNL and L&T had completed the restoration work last week."

Further, the official said that diaphragm wall construction in Madhavaram already began on Thursday, however, concrete wall construction will take about a week's time.

Additionally, as per officials, L&T has begun the piling work between Taramani and Sholinganallur and RVNL has begun the same between Sholinganallur and siruseri SIPCOT of corridor 3. Subsequently, works in corridor 4 and 5 have also begun by the respective contractors.

The officials confirmed that the viaduct works in Porur and Poonamallee are being carried out and the erection works were completed on December 8. And, the night construction work in Arcot Road has also picked up pace.

Meanwhile, for the purpose of monitoring water-levels and to dewater flooded areas, 350 water pumps have been installed in all corridors of phase II.