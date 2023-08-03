CMRL restores Purasawalkam High Road to prevent water-logging during monsoon

CHENNAI: After DT Next reported on the poor condition of roads at Purasawalkam High Road due to corridor 3 metro rail construction, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has restored the road recently.

CMRL officials assured that the entire stretch would be restored to prevent no water-logging during the northeast monsoon.

Residents and commuters of Purasawalkam High Road and Millers Road pointed out the shoddy road condition in the area recently and little to no intervention from officials. A CMRL official said, “As part of the monsoon preparedness plan to avoid rain water stagnation by giving one-side slope, we have currently restored the road. Walkways will also be restored.”