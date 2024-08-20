CMRL removes blue barricade at tri-junction in Vilivakkam

https://www.dtnext.in/news/city/cmrl-barricade-threat-to-mth-road-commuters-799706CHENNAI: To prevent any untoward activities and accidents at the tri-junction near MTH Road, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has removed the blue barricade that was earlier blocking the view for commuters from two sides.

Meanwhile, DT Next on August 16 had published a story on ‘CMRL barricade, threat to MTH road commuters’, following which officials initiated an action promptly.

Earlier, at the tri-junction (MTH Road-Konnur High Road-New Avadi Road), the CMRL had placed the blue barricade for Metro Rail works.

Commuters alleged that it blocked their view of the road and the other side. “We appreciate the CMRL for promptly removing the barricade and replacing it with soft barricades. This allows commuters to view on all sides. However, traffic cops must be deploying at the junction, where thousands of vehicles cross every day,” a commuter said.