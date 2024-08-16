CMRL barricade, threat to MTH road commuters

CHENNAI: The blue barricades placed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for the construction of the Metro Rail across the city have already become a serious concern for commuters as they occupy more space. Specifically, the barricades at the Madras–Thiruvallur High Road (MTH Road) junction have been blocking the view of vehicles coming from both sides, including the New Avadi Road.

The CMRL has placed the blue barricades in the earmarked space on the road for utility identification, diversion, and other works. But, the one placed at the junction of MTH Road, close to Tasmac, has been blocking the view of vehicles coming from the Padi Bridge to New Avadi Road and from MTH Road towards Padi Bridge.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a commuter said, “While coming from the Padi bridge and taking the New Avadi Road, a barricade is placed at the junction. Unfortunately, the particular barricade has been protruding so much that commuters are finding it difficult to view the vehicles coming from the MTH Road towards Padi bridge.”

Observing that the placement of this barricade can cause accidents as the view of the vehicles coming from the other side is blocked, the commuter further noted, “There are high chances of the speeding vehicles colliding one onto the other in this stretch if the view is going to remain blocked.”

Meanwhile, another commuter asked CMRL to inspect and change the placement of the barricade before any untoward accidents occur. “CMRL should move the barricade and the police personnel must be deployed to regulate the traffic and prevent accidents,” a resident said.

Commenting on this, a CMRL official assured that steps will be taken to remove the blue barricades soon to avoid accidents.