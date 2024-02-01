CMRL records 84L passengers footfall in Jan

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded 84,63,384 passengers footfall in January, 2024.

January 12, 2024 recorded the highest passenger flow of the month with 3,64, 521 passengers, said a press release from CMRL.

37,92,912 passengers travelled using the travel card, 2,21,716 travellers with online QR, 2,09,136 with static QR, 25,36,178 commuters using paper QR, 3,75,357 people with Paytm, 3,04,232 travellers with WhatsApp, 97,266 people using PhonePe services, 15,456 commuters using token, 8,792 with group ticketing ,9,02,336 people with NCMC Singara Chennai Card.

Twenty percent discount is available from CMRL on all ticket purchases (including Metro Travel Cards, mobile QR code ticketing for single, return, and group tickets, as well as QR trip passes via Whatsapp, Paytm, and PhonePe).

Ticket booking using the CMRL Whatsapp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm is now available to passengers, the press release added.