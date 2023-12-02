CMRL offers Rs 5 travel fare on Sunday to promote digital payments

CHENNAI: For its foundation day, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a special one-day offer of Rs 5 ticketing fare to promote digital ticketing solutions on Sunday.



On December 3 (Sunday), passengers can avail of an exclusive fare of just Rs 5 for single journey e-QR tickets when using Static QR, Paytm, WhatsApp, or PhonePe only.

This initiative aims to encourage the adoption of digital modes of payment and enhance the overall travel experience for commuters.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our gratitude to the people of Chennai, who have been instrumental in our success. This special fare is a token of our appreciation for their support and trust in CMRL," said Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), CMRL.

"The single-journey e-QR ticket offer is exclusively valid on Sunday and applies solely to e-QR tickets. Please note that Singara Chennai Card, Travel Card, Store Value Pass through CMRL Mobile App and Paper QR are not eligible for this promotion, " the CMRL press note added.