CMRL launches bulk QR pre-booking facility: Details here

CHENNAI: Tapping into the IT crowd to boost ridership, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced bulk QR ticket pre-booking for corporate events. This initiative will allow corporates to provide their employees/participants with the convenience of seamless travel through QR codes printed on event invitations.

The CMRL has claimed that the initiative will benefit both corporates and daily lives of commuters due to various advantages in using bulk QR ticket booking. Some benefits include: seamless travel, improved corporate branding and image, eco-friendly solution and utilisation of public transportation and infrastructure, enhanced corporate employee experience and increased event participation.

Additionally, CMRL has invited corporates to collaborate on bulk booking and requested to contact the department through mail to lmc@cmrl.in in subject marked as: bulk/corporate ticket pre-booking.

As a launch of this initiative, CMRL has already collaborated with a private data management firm who have pre-booked 5,000 unique QR code tickets, which will grant free access to the Chennai Metro Rail network during the event.

"The attendees will be able to travel to and from the event venue without any additional cost, enjoying the convenience and efficiency of the metro system,” the press note stated.

Meanwhile, for seamless travel and for the convenience of passengers, CMRL also launched WhatsApp chatbot-based ticketing service in May. The mobile application is the easiest way to procure tickets, where passengers can get a maximum of six tickets at once and can be used for the whole day.