CMRL invites tender to install solar plants in Phase 1 & extension stations before Nov 6

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited tenders for the installation of solar plants on elevated structures in open parking spaces of Phase 1 and extension stations before November 6.

The tender notice issued by CMRL stated that digital tender signed through the e-procurement portal is invited on who will qualify the criteria through national competitive bidding under a single stage.

The tender has been invited for works like design, engineering, manufacture, supply, storage, civil work, erection of suitable structure, testing and commissioning of solar PV plant of capacity 3.0 MWp on elevated structure in open and parking spaces including operation and comprehensive maintenance (O&M) of the project in resco model for a period of 25 years at station/site of CMRL Phase 1 and Phase 1 extension.

As per notice, the pre-bid meeting date has been announced as October 6 and the end date for bid submission is November 6.

The bid opening date has been announced as November 7.

For details, bidders can visit -- http://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app .