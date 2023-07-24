CMDA to fund north Chennai's solid waste management operations

CHENNAI: Solid waste management operations in the North Chennai areas to get a fillip as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to provide funds to Greater Chennai Corporation to improve the operations.

According to a source, the decision has been taken during the authority meeting of the planning authority, held on Monday.

"However, the quantum of money to be given by CMDA is yet to be decided as the authority has only agreed in-principle to provide funds, " the source said.

The source added that funds will be provided under 'Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam', which has been announced during a recent state assembly session.

The government has allocated Rs. 1,000 Crore for 'Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam'.

Under this scheme, measures will be taken to identify and address the infrastructure deficit and gaps in development. The scheme will be implemented by converging the funds of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) with other ongoing schemes.

During the authority meeting chaired by CMDA minister and chairman PK Sekarbabu, decisions were taken pertaining to the Urban Square project in Island Grounds and creation of Global Sports City and others.

It may be noted that the sports department has shortlisted Semmencherry, Kuthambakkam and Vandalur for Global Sports City. One of three sites will be finalised for the project. A CMDA release said that discussions were held pertaining to improving transport links to Kilambakkam bus terminus, which is under construction.

"Decisions were taken on reclassification applications. Progress of projects announced in the 2023-3024 budget session was reviewed in the meeting, " the release added.