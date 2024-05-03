CM Stalin returns back to Chennai after 5-day vacation in Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who had been on a 5-day vacation in Kodaikanal hill station returned to Chennai on Friday evening by a private plane from Madurai.

After the parliamentary elections, the Chief Minister had been on a continuous campaign trail and took a few days rest.

Stalin on April 29th left Chennai by a private plane and went to Madurai, from where he traveled to Kodaikanal by car.

Along with the CM, his family members, assistants and security personnel also camped in Kodaikanal.

During his stay in Kodaikanal, the Chief Minister stayed at a private resort.

After completing his 5-day vacation, the Chief Minister left Kodaikanal by car and arrived at Madurai Airport in the evening.

From there, he took a private plane and arrived at Chennai's old airport at 8 pm today.

Later, the Chief Minister left for his home by car.