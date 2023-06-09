Clubs serving liquor post 11 pm: HC adjourns hearing

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the hearing of the petition seeking action against the clubs and hotels that violate the terms of the liquor vending licences, serving liquor beyond the stipulated times.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu.

The counsel appeared on behalf of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise and requested time to submit the report regarding whether the clubs and hotels are following the liquor licence conditions. Observing this the bench adjourned the case for three weeks.

A petitioner P Suresh Babu had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court claiming that some clubs and hotels are violating the liquor licence by serving the liquor beyond the stipulated time and allowing non-members to consume liquor.

The PIL was heard on May 25, 2023, by a vacation bench of MHC comprising Justice B Pugalendhi and Justice Lakshminarayanan, the bench directed the commissioner of prohibition and excise to check on the violation and submit a report.