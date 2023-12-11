'Clearing sewage stagnation and mosquito eradication drive in war footing'

CHENNAI: Though rainwater has been drained out, there is sewage stagnation in various parts of the city, so we are carrying out mosquito eradication and cleaning of sewage on war footing, the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said on Monday.

He inspected the city corporation schools that were reopened after a week due to cyclone Michaung.

"There are challenges in pumping out stagnated rainwater in four corporation schools. It is expected to be clear within a day or alternative arrangements will be made for the students. Even though 35,000 street water is pumped out, we are focused on individual streets, especially to clear sewage overflow and stagnation. Many areas in North Chennai, including Pattalam, Sadayankuppam, Mothilal street are struggling with sewage and contaminated drinking water," said Radhakrishnan.

The civic body has intensified garbage cleaning drive. So far, 35,000 metric tonnes of regular and garden garbage are removed in the city.

At least 2,300 cleanliness workers from other districts and 16,000 workers from GCC are deployed.

"In addition, 748 medical camps are organized in the city and issues such as skin related diseases, fungal infections, respiratory issues and rat fever are identified during the health camps following intense monsoon spells. We are focused on rehabilitation and recovery in the cyclone affected areas," added the commissioner.

Meanwhile, the commissioner stated that a separate and dedicated team of GCC and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board working on oil spills in Ernavoor. The local body ensured to provide additional facilities for the residents.