Class 12 boy caught consuming ganja, 3 peddlers arrested in Palavanthangal

CHENNAI: After a class 12 student was caught consuming ganja at school, three Ganja peddlers who were supplying ganja to the school students were arrested in Palavanthangal on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a class 12 student at Government Higher Secondary School in Palavanthangal was caught by his class teacher when he consumed ganja during class hours. Many packets of ganja were also found inside his pockets. While inquiring, it was found that the boy had purchased ganja from a man near the Palavanthangal railway station.

The school headmaster filed a complaint with the Palavanthangal police station. The police visited the school to inquire with the boy, and his parents were also asked to report at the school.

After learning of the incident, the boy's parents tearfully requested the police and the Headmaster not to file a case against him since his life would get spoiled. Later, the boy was left with a warning from the police.

In the evening, the police arrested Dilshan (24) of Palavanthangal, Veshak (23), and Loga Praveen (24) of Madipakkam, who supplied ganja to the students in the locality and seized about 1 kg of ganja from them and further inquiry is on.