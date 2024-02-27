Class 11 student & two of his friends looted mobile phones, laptops from Madambakkam school

CHENNAI: A Class 11 student and two of his friends who looted mobile phones, and laptops from the Madambakkam Government Higher Secondary School were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The Madambakkam government high school is situated near Selaiyur and there are more than 1500 students in the school.

On Friday, during the class raid, the headmistress seized seven mobile phones from the students, and all the mobile phones was kept inside the beuro inside her office room.

On Monday morning, after the weekend when the staff opened the school, they found that the office room door was broken and mobile phones and three laptops were missing.

Soon, a complaint was filed in the Selaiyur police station and the police with the help of CCTV footage found that the items were looted by a Class-11 student and two of his friends who are 16 years old.

The police during an inquiry found that one of the mobile phones belonged to a schoolboy and so he decided to take the mobile phone with his friends.

On Friday midnight, the three of them barged into the school and looted the mobile phones and laptops and then sold them for a low price in the black market and spent all the money during the weekend.

The police arrested all three of them and further inquiry is on.