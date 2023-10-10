Clash at railway station: Four students arrested

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested four students of a city college in connection with the ruckus at Perambur Loco Works railway station a day ago in which student groups pelted stones at each other, much to the chagrin of the passengers.

Police sources said that the clash was between students of Presidency and Pachaiyappas College.

On hearing about the clash, another set of students traveling in the Arakkonam-Chennai central train got down at the Perambur Loco Works railway station and joined the clash.

The two groups pelted stones at each other and dispersed after a police team along with RPF (Railway Protection Force) constables reached the scene.

Based on a complaint by the station master, the government railway police registered a case and launched a hunt for the students with the help of the CCTV camera footage.

On Tuesday, Police arrested Dheena (18), Harish (19), Madhesh (19), and Parthiban (19) - all second-year students from Thiruvallur district.

All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.