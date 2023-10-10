College students clash at two different railways stations

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Perambur Loco Works railway station on Monday after students of two city colleges pelted stones at each other, much to the chagrin of the passengers.

Police sources said that the clash was between students of Presidency and Pachaiyappa’s college. On hearing about it, another set of students travelling in Arakkonam-Central train alighted at the Loco Works station and joined the clash.

The two groups pelted stones at each other and dispersed after a police team along with RPF (Railway Protection Force) constables reached the scene. Based on the station master’s complaint, the government railway police (GRP) registered a case and launched a search for students.

In another incident, GRP officials arrested a R Libeesh (19), a student, for attacking his classmate with a knife at Beach station over the ‘Route Thala’ issue, last Thursday.

Libeesh is a third-year political science student in Presidency College, police said. On Oct 5, Libeesh and his friend Ravichandran and 5 others, attacked his classmate, Sathyamurthy (20) with machetes. The Egmore railway police registered a case of attempted murder and other charges against Libeesh.