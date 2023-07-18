Citizen's Connect: Public seek urgent repair to damaged road in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of Villivakkam have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to repair the damaged road in the market area near the railway station because it always leads to stagnation of rainwater during the monsoon season.

People are also hesitant to use the bumpy road. This has led to less number of public visiting the area and it has impacted the business in the market.

“Recently, the civic body constructed a concrete road but only halfway. The remaining work has been kept pending and has been damaged for a long time. We are unable to set up shops due to the damaged conditions of the road and the situation worsens when it rains and impacts our business,” said Dhamodharan, who owns a shop at Villivakkam market.

“Even after mild showers, rainwater stagnates on the road, and people avoid using the road fearing the conditions. Though multiple complaints were raised through the Ward Councillor and zonal officials, there has been no action,” he added.

The vendors are hesitant to file complaints because they are worried that the Corporation would remove the shops on the road in the name of encroachments. So, they have lost hope and are waiting for the local body to relay roads.

“There is an elementary school located near the market. We often see kids fall down and get wounded due to damaged muddy roads. The stagnated rainwater has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and we are unable to stay in the market in the evening,” said Virakitta, another vendor.

When contacted, Ward 95 Councillor Sudha Deenadayalan said that the tender process to repair damaged roads in the area is likely to begin soon. We have not received any complaints regarding the Villivakkam market road, and steps will be taken at the earliest.