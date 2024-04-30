Citizen Connect: Unrepaired road in Subbaraya Nagar nightmare for motorists

CHENNAI: Driving on the interior roads of Subbaraya Nagar in Kodambakkam has become adventurous and risky for motorists. The shoddy state of the road has been prolonged without repairs after the local body carried out underground maintenance work. The road was never re-laid after the completion of work.

“The entire road is riddled with potholes. What if there are rains during the summer, the situation is likely to worsen,” said T Gunasekaran, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

“If that was not the case, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board have also dug up the road for maintenance work but left it as it is. Now, the road is messy and difficult for the motorists. Those who use the road for the first time will certainly be fortunate to survive passing through potholes appearing like craters,” he added,

During the nighttime, it is a dangerous scenario for motorists. At least the Greater Chennai Corporation should have taken some measures to re-lay the road or temporarily even out the potholes. But there have been no steps taken despite multiple complaints.

The authorities are lethargic to resolve the issue despite the road experiencing heavy traffic in the area.

“We have seen two-wheelers meet with accidents and there is no caution sign board kept near the potholes. Also, there is no proper response from authorities. Steps won’t be taken until there is a mishap reported in the area,” fumed R Kavitha, a daily commuter and a resident of Kodambakkam.

A senior GCC official stated that the road has not been re-laid due to the model code of conduct which was in place before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. He assured that the road will be laid by June.