Citizen Connect: Scrapping of patchwork on Perambur High Road irks motorists

CHENNAI: Motorists raise concern over the scrapping of recently laid patchwork on the Perambur High Road, near the Perambur Subway, by the civic authorities.

It has not been very long since the patchwork was done on the road. However, even before the motorists got relief from the difficulties of traversing the road, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board patchwork scrapped the patchwork for pipeline laying work.

Srinivasa Raghava, living in the vicinity and a regular motorist on the Perambur High Road says that the pipelines are still lying on the roadside despite the road being dug up for some construction work around a month. “The road is not immediately laid after the completion of the work. Some patchwork was done, however, it was scrapped again within a few days of work,” he added.

Motorists opined that the construction work for the pipeline laying has even damaged the main road and the bikes are prone to skid there as it is highly uneven.

"As the road was dug up to lay a pipe to connect the Paper Mills Road, it was ridden with deep potholes. The road was fixed with some wet mix only after the election. There are possibilities of this work getting damaged quickly. The department should keep a check on these works even after the completion of the work to ensure the road is laid properly,” said Raghukumar, a resident of Perambur.

The motorists also noted incidents of falls and minor accidents. The condition of the road poses a danger to motorists when they enter the subway. When contacted the zonal officials, they said that the construction work is nearing completion and the patchwork will be completed on the road.