Citizen Connect: Precariously placed streetlight on North Usman Road poses danger

CHENNAI: The pedestrians and motorists using the North Usman Road under the flyover which is under construction are in fear due to the street light post which is not properly placed and poses danger to them.

The denizens have spelled out fear and complained that the streetlight post was wrongly placed after electricity works and is slanting onto the road. It is seen hanging on a black cable, which could be any day snap, and the post falling on the ground.

Looming large is the danger of the post falling on commuters on the road or even pedestrians.

Ganesan, an employee in a nearby shop said, “This post was left after some electricity works without proper repair. This has been almost a month since it was left like this and luckily no causality has occurred yet but the officials must take immediate action and repair it. The post had a shake a few days ago and it is held by a wire on top.”

The flyover has been closed for a year due to the construction works and commuters use the road under the bridge for travel. The bottom of the post was found to be in a broken condition. There is huge traffic in the area which increases the need to fix the street light immediately.

M Murugan, a pedestrian said, “The post seems to be in a condition where it could fall on the people travelling through the road and risk their lives”.

When contacted the Greater Chennai Corporation officials did not comment.