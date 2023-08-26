Citizen Connect: Pammal roads become nightmare for commuters, residents

CHENNAI: The poor condition of roads in Pammal is becoming a nightmare for local residents and the motorists. The Vadivelu street in Pammal complained that the road is not relaid for several months.

Residents, who use the Vadivelu street, can only use a small lane as rest of the road was damaged due to the metro water pipe laying works.

Locals claim that despite several requests and complaints with the Pammal municipality, the officials have not taken any measure to address the grievances.

“The road was totally shrinking. We have only one side to commute. Especially motorists, who use the road on a regular basis, struggle as most of the space of the road is uneven and slippery,” said K Rakesh, a resident, said. He also complained that street light is again another issue in the locality and the dark road poses threat to those who walk along the road.

Further the delay in laying the road also makes the nearby house suffer with fine silt and dust.

P Muthuswamy, a retired official and senior citizen, also complained that he used to take morning walks regularly. “However, due to the damaged road and the dust gathering from the repaired road, he has given up his morning walks,” he said. The resident also requested the authorities to complete the road laying works as the children also use the road for commuting to schools.

A senior official from the Pammal municipality, seeking anonymity, said that pipe line works are not completed in a few other streets. “Once it is completed, the contract will be given, all the roads where the pipeline works were undertaken recently will be relaid.” The municipality official also pointed out that the people do not understand that the contract cannot be given for relaying only Vadivelu street and maintained that the roads will be relaid in a few weeks.