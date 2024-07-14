Citizen connect: Narrow roads, damaged streets haunt Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: “Inconvenience caused for a better tomorrow,” reads the blue barricades that are placed by the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) across the city, where roads are dug up for building the rail network and stations. But such nice words aren’t enough to calm down commuters in Kodambakkam as the ongoing construction works have made Arcot Road too narrow to commute.

Nearby streets in Kodambakkam have also suffered deterioration, say commuters. South Sivan Koil Street in Kodambakkam zone is one such stretch that has been in bad condition for about 6-8 months now and makes commuting difficult for the motorists.

The residents say that the authorities are aware of the problem as the Metro rail construction has led to the narrowing of the main road and damaged the adjacent streets but the issue has not been resolved for too long.

“The scrapped roads are a challenge to cross. Rainwater stagnation makes it worse. It leaves the road risky and can even lead to accidents. The motorists have become frustrated as safety has gone for a toss,” says Durai, a resident of South Sivan Koil Street.

The Arcot Road remains very busy during the peak hours and the motorists take to interior streets to reach their destination. However, the inconvenience is doubled due to the damaged condition of the interior stretches.

“It is due to the bad condition of the street that the traffic becomes chaotic. Earlier, the streets served as shortcuts to go to the other side of the road. Since motorists avoid the interior roads because of it’s bad condition, it adds up to the traffic. The main road is already narrow due to the construction works,” said Shankar, a worker at a nearby shop in the locality.

Sporadic rains have worsened the situation for the residents of the area as they lead to inundation. “When roads are damaged waterlogging makes lives difficult. Motorists deserve better. It’s time for action to be taken to fix our roads and improve our commute,” says Girija, another resident.

An official from the zonal office said that the maintenance of the road will be carried out and it has been delayed due to the ongoing construction of CMRL. The official assured measures will be undertaken to prevent damage to the streets in future.