Citizen Connect: Incomplete underground sewage line works at Balaji Nagar in Anakaputhur irk residents

CHENNAI: The 12th street in Balaji Nagar in Anakaputhur near Pallavaram is busy with thousands of people driving and riding on four-wheelers, two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and cycles. Adding on are the pedestrians who use the road to reach their destinations.



For the past two weeks, the usage of the street was not possible due to the underwater sewage project works.

The ongoing project is moving at a snail’s pace claimed residents of the area.

“This project started several years ago. But it has progressed very slowly especially in Balaji Nagar,” said B Anantharaman, a senior citizen, who has been a resident of the area for the last 20 years. He claimed that the present work about the underwater sewage was going on at a “very slow pace”.

“The major problem is they (municipal officials) dig in the middle of the road and even though the debris is removed, still it was difficult for the pedestrians and motorists to commute.”

“See this road (12th Street) and also other roads in Balaji Nagar. The incomplete work not only irks the residents, who use the streets, but also those who access the routes for other purpose,” S Vinoth Kumaar, who is staying on 15th Street said. He claimed that during the past week, the rains have made it even worse as the roads cannot be used even by pedestrians.

“In addition, almost five four-wheelers have got stuck in the wet mud in less than one week and vehicles could be saved only by using recovery vans,” he said.

When contacted, the Anakaputhur municipal officials claimed that the underwater sewage project was an ongoing process and would continue for another three months. However, a senior official from the Anakaputhur, said that taking into consideration the complaints, which were given by the locals, the road will be repaired as soon as the project is completed.