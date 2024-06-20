Citizen Connect: Dangling cables on footpaths in Anna Nagar pose risks

CHENNAI: The dangling cable wires on the footpaths and roadsides have become a common woe for pedestrians in several stretches of Anna Nagar, including the 4th Avenue, Shanthi Colony. They not only block the pathway but also pose a risk to commuters and motorists.

Regular commuters say that these hanging wires are a safety concern as people tend to trip over them while walking. “It’s just a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt. Walking through areas with low-hanging wires is terrifying. The footpaths are not so free with Anna Nagar being such a busy area and one has to be careful and avoid them,” said S Venkadesan, a resident of the locality.

With many shopping stores and textile shops in the area, shopkeepers have to deal with these wires, including broken ones, daily.

“It’s not just an eyesore but a safety hazard. Our customers also have to struggle with these wires before entering the store, and some have even fallen because of them,” said K Manoj, a staff of a pet store in the locality.

Pedestrians rue that walking on these footpaths with wires dangling is difficult, especially dangerous at night. “We have requested the Greater Chennai Corporation officials to intervene but this looks like a never-ending problem. It’s not just this road but even the interior streets have wires dangling and pose a risk,” said a resident of the locality.

The civic body officials say that they undertake the removal of the cable wires that are not in use and instruct the cable operators to install them properly.

They say that the internet service providers do not take the responsibility to remove the wires if not in use or place them after tying them properly so that there is no risk. A senior official from the zonal office said that they would instruct the cable operators and look into the issue.