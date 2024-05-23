Citizen Connect: Complete Dr Ambedkar Salai road works soon, urge Madippakam residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Dr Ambedkar Salai in Madipakkam are complaining about the poor condition of the road which was left without relaying after the stormwater works.



“The stormwater works began in January this year. The work was going at a very slow pace and even after four months, the works were not completed. The road has been dug in a few places and patchwork has been done. Repeated complaints have been filed by the residents and no action has been taken yet by the officials,” said B Rahul.

“The road connects the Thoraipakkam 200-feet radial road and Ponnaimman Koil. Instead of digging and leaving the road in this condition, the officials could have carried out the works step by step,” he added.

“During rains the roads become muddy and the potholes which were filled with water were causing trouble to the pedestrians and motorists. People riding two-wheelers struggle to navigate through the damaged roads. The officials should take necessary steps to solve the issue which is troubling the denizens,” said Vignesh, another resident.

When contacted an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the underground works have been completed.

The road works are not completed due to the election model code of conduct. The works will be completed by the end of June after the election results are out.