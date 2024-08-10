Citizen Connect Chennai: Open manhole on PH Road pavement poses fatal threat

CHENNAI: The pedestrians using the pavement located in front of the Southern Railway headquarters on the EVR Periyar Salai are facing hardships due to an open manhole.

The said pavement is located near the busiest Chennai Central railway station and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and it has a huge footfall every day.

The open manhole on the said pavement is not the only issue but a part of the manhole lid is broken thereby posing danger to pedestrians. In addition, the broken lid with pointed iron rods adds to the risk of someone slipping and falling. The pedestrians have to be extra cautious of the sewage-filled manhole, especially during the night hours.

“This manhole poses a big threat to the pedestrians. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials have failed to take effective measures and their inaction is the reason behind these types of inconveniences,” said an employee working in a nearby organisation.

Explaining the difficulty of traversing through the pavement, Gayathri S, a regular commuter said, “I use this footpath every day and I am always in a hurry to reach my office. There is a high possibility of falling into the pit while rushing to work.”

It is to be noted that not just the EVR Periyar Salai, but open manholes or manholes with damaged lids are found in many places across the city endangering pedestrians and motorists.

When DT Next contacted the city corporation, the officials were not reachable.