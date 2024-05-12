Citizen Connect: Buffaloes on road irk Pallavaram commuters & shopkeepers

CHENNAI: The herd of buffaloes irks commuters and shopkeepers on the busy Pallavaram railway station road.

Several thousand commuters use the Pallavaram railway station road to board the suburban trains to various destinations. However, commuters and shopkeepers face difficulties as the herd of buffaloes is spotted on the road frequently.

Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has fined several cattle owners for letting their cows and buffaloes on the Pallavaram railway station road, the issue remains unnoticed.

Besides commuters, vegetable vendors are affected by the cattle menace to a larger extent. "Earlier, there was a strict vigil where the authorities concerned had ensured that cattle were not roaming free on the road. However, in recent times the cattle, especially buffaloes, are not only posing a threat to commuters but also to the small vendors, who sell vegetables,” Mutthama, a vegetable vendor said.

Though several shop owners had complained to the authorities about the same, no action has been taken to date, Mutthama claimed.

"There are always huge traffic jams on the station road since these cattle come thrice a day for their meal", M Karunakaran, who runs a mobile repair shop said.

He said that the buffaloes sometimes run amok creating panic among the shopkeepers and the commuters who use the road regularly.

A senior official from the Pallavaram Municipal Corporation said the authorities have slapped fines several times against the offenders. "Since the fine amount is less they continue to indulge in letting their cattle on the roads", he added. However, the official said the case would be escalated to the higher authorities for immediate action.