Christmas inspired nail trends

CHENNAI: Whether you’re aiming for a bold and glittery look or prefer something more subtle and sophisticated, this Christmas nail art trend has got you covered.

Glazed chocolate nails

Inspired by the glazed nail trend popularized by Hailey Bieber, the Glazed Chocolate Nail Trend introduces the chocolatey hues of cocoa delights to your manicure. Picture a velvety blend of deep chocolate browns and glossy, molten finishes that mimic the sheen of a perfectly glazed dessert. This nail trend is a delectable choice for those who crave sophistication with a touch of sweetness.

Aura nails

Step into a world of ethereal beauty with Aura Nails, a mesmerizing nail trend that captures the essence of cosmic enchantment. This bring a touch of mystique to your fingertips, whether through holographic accents, or shimmering gradients. The trend offers a versatile canvas for both minimalist and extravagant nail art enthusiasts.

Clean girl nails

The clean girl nail trend is all about embracing simplicity, featuring clean solid soft pink shades on the nails that exude a sense of elegance. Imagine perfectly groomed nails adorned with classic nude or soft pastel shades, achieving a polished and refined look. The clean girl nail trend allows nails to be the epitome of sophistication.

Classic red nails

Since the ‘Red Nail Theory’ went viral on social media, the colour has been showing up on the timelines of many nail enthusiasts. Rediscovering this timeless allure with the classic red nails trend is a nod to the elegance of a bold and iconic hue. This look provides a touch of glamour for any occasion, casual outings to formal events.