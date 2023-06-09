Begin typing your search...
Chief Secy holds meeting on SW monsoon preparedness
Police officers and representatives from the Revenue and Disaster Recovery Department participated in this consultation
CHENNAI: A meeting was chaired under the direction of Chief Secretary Irai Anbu to address the actions that must be taken to prevent the damage which can be caused during South West Monsoon rain.
Police officers and representatives from the Revenue and Disaster Recovery Department participated in this consultation at the Secretariat in Chennai.
Next Story