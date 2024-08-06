Chettinad Vidyashram school receives yet another hoax bomb threat, this time from fake id of top cop

CHENNAI: A hoax bomb threat to a school located in RA Puram left crime sleuths in a tizzy after they found that the threat mail was sent in the name of Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal.

The Chettinad Vidhyashram school in R A Puram received an email threatening a bomb explosion in its premises on Tuesday morning. When cyber crime officials were called in, they noticed that the email was sent from a fake id claiming to be top cop Shankar Jiwal, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

With such hoax threats being steadily on the rise, it may be noted that this is the ninth such threat that has been sent to the same school in the past few months.

A special team from the cyber crime unit is investigating to locate the culprit behind the bomb hoax email.

