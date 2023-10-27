Chennai voter list reveals 38,68,178 registered voters

CHENNAI: Harbour constituency in Chennai continues to be smallest constituency in Chennai and Velachery continues to be largest constituency with more than 3 lakh voters.

Chennai district election officer and corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Friday released the draft voters rolls at Ripon Buildings, the city civic headquarters.

According to the draft voters roll a total of 38,68,178 registered voters are there in the capital city with 19,09,911 male voters, 19,65,149 female voters, and 1,118 third gender voters.

According to the voters roll, 24,536 male voters and 24,415 female have been removed from the voter list after proper verifications.

The voter list comprises the names of the general public residing in Chennai Corporation Wards and is open for public scrutiny, enabling voters to verify whether their details have been accurately included in the voter list, the commissioner said demanding the voters to verify their details. With the Lok Sabha elections away in about five months, the poll officials are likely to revise the voters roll in the month of January and those attaining 18 years of age should make sure that their enrol their names in to the voters rolls, city corporation sources said.

Meanwhile, the district election officials also circulated the copy of the voters rolls to the representatives of the recognised state and national parties.